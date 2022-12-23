[WATCH] Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants To Battle Lil Wayne In Verzuz

Mr. “Black And Yellow” Wiz Khalifa has definitely etched his position in today’s Hip Hop landscape and with several accolades under his belt, Khalifa is now looking to face off against one of the game’s greats in a VERZUZ battle.

The Pittsburgh native made the challenge during an interview, saying, “Wayne. I think that would be fun, ’cause Wayne’s a really dope performer. So it’s like, me and him going back and forth performing bangers, that sh*t [would] be hard. And we both smoke hella weed. I think that would be more like a concert than a Verzuz.”

See the interview below.

