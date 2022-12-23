Yung Miami is back with a new episode of Caresha Please. In the episode, Miami sits with Chicago rapper G-Herbo who has a question for the City Girls rapper about her bae Diddy’s new baby girl.
“Did you know about that baby before October?” Herbo asked.
“Yeah, I did,” Miami responds. “I think communication is the key. I feel like when you dealing with somebody communication is the key. It wasn’t a surprise.”
Following Diddy‘s announcement of a new baby girl, numerous people, including DJ Akademiks, pointed to Yung Miami and dubbed her a side chick.
In previous interviews, Miami and Diddy have been dating and revealed they love spending time together but are not exclusive. Following Miami and AK going back and forth earlier this week, Diddy hit Twitter to give the timeline some straightenin’.
“@Yungmiami305 is not my side chick,” Diddy wrote. “Never has been, never will be. ShShe’sery important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”
He added, “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”
You can see it from the mogul below.
