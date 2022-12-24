Today, the Estate of renowned, platinum-selling Hip Hop musician Young Dolph, his label Paper Route Empire, and Trap Music Museum announce their participation in the upcoming nationwide launch of the DOLPHLAND Pop-Up Museum tour in celebration of his freshly released posthumous album Paper Route Frank.

The DOLPHLAND exhibit will kick off the pop-up museum tour with its first stop in New York City’s SOHO area of Manhattan on Jan. 13, 2023. It will display original curated art and personal items that reflect Young Dolph’s unforgettable lyricism, personality, entrepreneurial spirit, philanthropy, and historic moments from his legendary career. The pop-up museum tour will stop in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and additional locations to be announced.

Tickets for the NYC edition of the pop-up museum tour go on sale on Monday, Dec. 26th, via www.thedolphlandmuseum.com.

“The goal of the pop-up museum is to showcase the character of a leader and businessman and to highlight the journey of someone whose early beginnings may mirror that of many young kids and entrepreneurs starting so that they may draw inspiration to keep pushing on their own endeavors,” says Paper Route Empire CEO Daddy-O.

Attendees of the DOLPHLAND pop-up museum tour will get to explore the Young Dolph timeline while being enveloped in a sensory overload of everything artistically Young Dolph. Aside from art, participants will have access to specially created items that will only be accessible in the places where the DOLPHLAND pop-up museum will be visiting.

“Dolph has a great base of fans, and he loved going out and engaging with them. We wanted to do something that still provided a way for that engagement beyond just the music. We brought the idea to Trap Music Museum, and they were excited to help bring a dope experience to life for all who will attend,” shared Young Dolph’s manager and Street Execs Co-founder Allen Parks.

You can hear Dolph’s new album here.