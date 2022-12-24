Drake has been continuously sliding bars toward Pusha T.

On Her Loss, the boy hit “On BS” and dropped off a set of bars directed toward King Push after he once suggested issues with doing shows in Canada.

“You ain’t banned from ’round here, n-gga, come get off your show/Savage said you pussy and he hit it on the nose/But that border opеn, why you actin’ like it’s closed?” – Drake on “On BS”

While helping out Jack Harlow on “Churchill Downs,” many believed bars about “plug talk coming from middlemen” and Drake’s “urges for revenge are uncontrollable” are also directed at Pusha T.

Well, what does Pusha T think about these jabs throughout 2022? He’s unbothered. Speaking with C. Vernon Coleman II for XXL, King Push says he knows he made an impact.

“Every time I hear a subliminal in one of his songs, it just lets me know how deep it hurt him,” Pusha T said. “Because it’s been four years now. And we still talking about it. He is. I don’t. I’m cool. But every time it’s a subliminal, I’m like, Yes. It burns. It still burns. It lets me know. I love it.”

Despite Drake’s best effort to bait Pusha, the Virginia rapper sums it up like this: “I’m not interested anymore.”

You can read the full story below.