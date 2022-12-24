Beauty and skincare trends dominated TikTok For Year pages throughout 2022. Videos racked up millions of views joining users on their skincare journeys and beauty endeavors. While some trends have proven to be questionable, it is likely that others will see us through to 2023 and beyond. In honor of the numerous short form videos created in this year of glitz and glam, let’s take a look at some of the top TikTok beauty trends.

The Ordinary

The most popular skincare brand of the year award goes out to none other than The Ordinary. With an average of 135,000 searches per month, the skincare brand gained immense popularity across various products in 2022. The proof is in the pudding where #theordinary generated 1.7 billion views on TikTok and #theordinarypeelingsolution received 35.1 million views on TikTok. The Ordinary trending trio includes the AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, the Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, and the Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution.

Slugging

This K-beauty trend has been around for over 100 years and refers to masking your face overnight with an occlusive moisturizer to lock in hydration and maintain water in the skin. Many dermatologists across the platform reference this as a great technique for all skin types because it doesn’t discriminate against naturally oily, acne, or milia-prone skin. This trend goes hand in hand with another as it benefits a wounded skin barrier for that “glass skin” look.

Skin Barrier

A skin barrier, the outermost layer of our skin, is often sent through the ringer with weather changes, an excess of products, and ironically, even past viral trends. From anti-ageing products to over exfoliation, repairing the skin barrier has been the talk of the TikTok town.

Bold Graphic eyeliner

Julia Fox and Alexa Demi have proven time and again to be the eyeliner queens. Trends like the siren eyes v. doe eyes created themes center around eye makeup. Bold liner includes experimenting with the water line and liquid liner to smoke out the eye. Neon liner is another outcome of the bold liner trend. All you need is white eyeliner for your base and any colorful eyeshadow or liner that you own.

The Wolf Cut Dyson

The “shag cut” hashtag is sweeping TikTok with an impressive 206 million views. The trend is inclusive to straight, curly, or coily hair. The look entails a choppy, layered look. The wolf cut has given us some good laughs as users go to cut their tresses and it doesn’t go as planned. This trend is accompanied by other hair proposals such as sock girls and the now infamous Dyson tool.

Brow lamination & Soap Brows

Soap Brows are achieved by using a spoolie and your choice of a soap bar, which acts as a pomade to replace brow gel for longer lasting hold. This method achieves full, fluffy, exquisitely groomed brows. Eyebrow lamination is a chemical treatment process to the eyebrow hair that takes out any texture. This requires less long term maintenance than soap brows and achieves a full smooth look.