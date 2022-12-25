Meek Mill, the co-founder of the REFORM Alliance, has made a heartfelt holiday gesture by paying the bail of women now incarcerated in Philadelphia. The women who could not afford bail will finally be able to spend the holidays with their families and loved ones. Five women were released today and reunited with their families; 15 more ladies will be released next week.

The women were held in Philadelphia’s Riverside Correctional Facility. The women will also each receive a gift card for groceries or holiday gifts.

“It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated,” said REFORM Alliance co-founder Meek Mill. “So I understand what these women and their families are going through. No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year.”

Meek’s holiday giving is simply the most recent in a long line of Meek and REFORM Alliance efforts to push for a more just and equitable criminal justice system. The REFORM Alliance, founded in 2018 by Mill and a group of influential business and entertainment leaders, including Michael Rubin, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Robert Kraft, and others, has made significant progress in its efforts to change laws, systems, and culture to transform probation and parole and improve the lives of those impacted by the criminal justice system. To date, REFORM Alliance has passed 16 bipartisan measures in 10 states, resulting in more stable communities, stronger families, and increased public safety.

REFORM Alliance held its annual Season of Giving events earlier this month in New York City, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia. Since 2019, REFORM Alliance has organized many special holiday events to give families negatively impacted by the criminal justice system a meaningful Christmas experience. More than 50 children were treated to a memorable holiday experience this year:

NEW YORK: PUMA and REFORM Alliance came together to bring a special, once in a lifetime holiday experience for system impacted teenagers and their families. During the event, attending guests were greeted by REFORM CEO Robert Rooks and streetwear legend, entrepreneur Mike Camargo, PUMA Creative Consultant and Founder of Upscale Vandal widely known for his work launching the Roc Nation apparel brand and the re-launch of Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club.

BROOKLYN: REFORM Alliance co-founders Clara Wu Tsai and Meek Mill, and REFORM CEO Robert Rooks were joined by producer and entrepreneur La La Anthony and hip hop artist Cordae at Barclays Center for the Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets matchup and a VIP experience for children whose mothers have been negatively impacted by the criminal justice system. The children received a special insider’s tour, time with New York Liberty players, and a shopping spree at the Fanatics store. Later, guests made their way up to the suite, which was decked out with more Fanatics merchandise gifts and where they enjoyed a private dinner.