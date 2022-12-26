50 Cent’s latest television project, Hip Hop Homicides, focuses on the killings of some of the biggest names in the game who met violent fates, such as fallen Chicago rapper FBG Duck. The show’s content has created backlash from people mentioned in the FBG episode, including OTF rapper Memo600.

The latest episode of HHH delves into Ducks August 2020 murder, which points out those allegedly involved in the rapper’s murder; Christopher “C Thang” Thomas, Marcus “Muwop” Smart, Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, Kenneth “Kenny Mac” Roberson, and Charles “C Murda” Liggins. Memo600 was also named as a suspect in Duck’s murder, in which Memo had some choice words for Mr. Jackson.

Memo600 said, “@50Cent I’M SUING YOU FOR DEFAMATION OF CHARACTER.” The rapper also reiterated he wasn’t involved in Duck’s death, saying, “I DONT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH THAT SOMEBODY BETTER EXPLAIN SOMETHING U PAID THE WRONG INVESTIGATORS DONT PUT ME IN NO MURDERS FAM CHASING CLOUT!!”

The tweet from Memo has since been deleted.