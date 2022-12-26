Barack Obama Releases His List of 2022 Favorite Songs, Books, and Movies

President Barack Obama is continuing his annual tradition of releasing his favorite songs and movies of 2022. Headlining the music list are Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Burna Boy.

The list of 25 songs is headlined by “The Heart Pt.5” and “Break My Soul,” but also features SZA’s “Shirt” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”

On the film side, Obama was aboard the Top Gun: Maverick train, also showing love to Till and The Woman King.

Obama also took a dive into books, citing The Light We Carry by his wife, Michelle Obama, and Hernan Diaz’s Trust as staples.

You can see all three lists below.