Dusty Locane has pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal possession of a weapon. The charges are connected to two offenses from 2019 and 2020.

According to Billboard, Locane announced he would turn himself in for his sentence, a minimum of one year and a max of three, on Nov. 30.

“Been fightin [these] cases for damn near 4 [years],” Locane wrote on Instagram. “Now I gotta go handle up ima take care of dis short bid n ima be bacc nine five times stronger ‼️”

