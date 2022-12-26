Ja Morant had his first Christmas Day game on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors. The game also was the first unveiling of his new signature shoe with Nike, the Ja 1.

Before the game, Morant shared the sneaker in an adorable video with his son, where they unwrap it as if it were a Christmas gift.

The giftskii I’ve always dreamed of finally arrived. 🎁



Excited to share the #Ja1, dedicated to the 1 who inspires me the most. 💙



letssss goooooo pic.twitter.com/bYqd7oQXGT — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 25, 2022

Ja Morant is the 23rd NBA athlete to have his signature sneaker with Nike. He is also the first Gen Z signature athlete for the brand.

An on-foot look at the upcoming Nike Ja 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kfbB60k89e — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) December 26, 2022

In the battle against the Warriors, Morant had 36 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the game but lost to the Warriors, who saw Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson explore for 32 and 24 points, respectively. You can see the highlights below.