Get ready for another Gangsta Grillz, courtesy of King Push. Pusha T has announced he and DJ Drama will lock in for a new edition of the famed mixtape series. Drama and Pusha T confirmed the forthcoming drop in a Twitter spaces. FakeShoreDrive creator Andrew Barber first tipped off the Internet.

Pusha T & DJ Drama ‘Gangsta Grillz’ on the way???!! 2023. — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) December 23, 2022