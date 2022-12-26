Could James Harden’s time as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers be coming to a close? In a Christmas Woj bomb, Harden was stated to “seriously considering a return” to the Rockets.

“Harden and his inner circle have been openly weighing Houston in recent months, sources said, a remarkable possibility given that he requested and received a trade out of the franchise less than two years ago,” Woj stated.

In those years he has been gone, Harden played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. In order for Harden to make that return, he would have to deny the player option for $35.6 million on his 2023-24 season contract.

