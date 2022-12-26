Tory Lanez has had his first-holiday jail meal. Lanez was jailed after being found guilty on three charges in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion on Friday. TMZ reported what his first meal Christmas behind bars was.

At the Men’s Central Jail outside of Chinatown, Lanez had roast turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, tossed green salad, a dinner roll, pumpkin muffin, and chocolate milk.

Additional incarcerated celebrity meals were revealed online. “Tiger King” Joe Exotic had a meal centered around cornish hen, stuffing, and tofu fried rice. Fetty Wap also had cornish hen at MDC Brooklyn, flanked by eggplant parmesan, dirty rice, baked beans, green beans, dinner rolls, fruit, pies, and juice. Cornish Hen also was in R. Kelly’s MCC Chicago cell, along with green beans, cornbread dressing, mac & cheese, and sweet potato casserole.

