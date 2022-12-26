Ty Dolla $ign has released the video of the skateboarding incident that led to his hospitalization. On Friday, Ty $ hit Instagram and showed a video of him falling on his back and hitting his head while hitting a skateboard ramp.

“Just watching this shit gave me a headache again,” Ty Dolla $ign wrote on Instagram. “Happy holidays everyone and keep pushing your friends to the next level . Never give up. I’ll be back at the park once the doctor says I’m good and I’ll where a helmet next time I promise. I know I know even Tony where’s a helmet.”

Hitting Instagram after Thanksgiving, Ty $ shared images of wires attached to his body while lying in a hospital bed.

“They just let me out. Had a skating accident and was knocked out for a few but I’m back praise God,” Ty wrote on his Instagram story. “Thanks to everyone that prayed for me and showed love. I love you more.”

He added, “Thanks @dashawnjordan, @bolajibam for holding it down and getting me to the ER and my princess @jailynncrystal for being there with me the whole time I love you so much.”