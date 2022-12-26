Actor Michael Jai White spoke to VLAD TV about fat acceptance and people that promote overweight celebrities like Lizzo and DJ Khaled.

Michael said “unhealthy sistas” should not take pride in morbidly obese influencers like Lizzo. DJ Vlad mentioned that the public treats Lizzo worse than DJ Khaled, which Vlad considers sexist. Michael stated that Black women are also subject to racism when it comes to beauty standards. He said Lizzo’s rise to fame has emboldened other women who are overweight, and that isn’t necessarily a good thing.

The 55-year-old actor also talked about soul food and why the ingredients are so unhealthy for Black people.

Do you think his comments were on point or insensitive?

