If you love good vegan food then you may have come across one of our favorite vegan influencers on social media. The beautiful Charlise Rookwood is the bright-eyed and full of positive energy chef who shares amazing recipes we’ve grown to love into tasty delectable vegan dishes.

Starring in her own vegan cooking show featured on MadameNoire, chef Charlise cheerfully shares vegan soul food recipes. In her newest episode, she invites hip-hop couple Remy Ma and Papoose to her home for a taste of unbelievable dishes they grew to love. The self proclaimed part time vegan couple learns how to make vegan eggnog, a coconut beef curry and more! Check out how chef Charlisse adds her unique spins to classic Mauritian recipes from her childhood, and other must-have holiday staples.

Remy and Pap love vegan food

CLICK HERE to watch Chef Charlise teach Remy and Papoose about vegan steak and watch below to see what she made with rapper Styles P.

Would you try these vegan dishes?