According to Atlanta CBS news affiliate WSB-TV, an associate of the Young Slime Life collective is the most recent defendant to take a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

Antonio Sumlin, also known as Obama, as plead guilty to conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in criminal street gang activity last week. In exchange for his plea agreement, Sumlin was sentenced to 15 years probation as a part of his negotiation.

Sumlin is one of two defendants accused of stabbing YFN Lucci inside of the Fulton County Jail in March of this year. He and another YSL associate, Christian Eppinger, allegedly got Young Thug’s permission to execute the stabbing.

Advertisement

Lucci begged the judge for house arrest because he knew there was a bounty on his head, but was denied.

Gunna was released from jail last week after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors, which was time served and an additional four years, which will be served in the form of 500 hours of community service. Young Thug’s brother, YSL co-founder Walter Murphy and two other YSL members have accepted plea offers in the RICO case.

Obama is now the sixth defendant to plead guilty ahead of the YSL RICO trial, which is due to begin on January 9.