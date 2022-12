Two New Orleans native sons are getting ready to work together. Curren$y hit Instagram and shared a screenshot of a recent Instagram Live session where Jay Electronica let news of a joint project and a movie.

“I’m still in Mexico. We still got a album to record and a movie to shoot on levee,” Jay Elect wrote in the comments.

Leaving a bit of mystery, Spitta captioned the IG post with a cap and question marks.

Would you like to see the duo get to work on both? See the post below.