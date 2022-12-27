Hit-Boy Has More Music for 2022: ‘I Got More To Say This Year’

2022 isn’t over yet, and Hit-Boy is using every minute to show why he was the producer of the year. Hitting Instagram, Hit-Boy announced he has one more drop before the 2022 clock strikes 12.

Posting a picture of himself and a cloud of smoke behind a podium, Hit-Boy had one simple message: “I got more to say this year 12/30.”

In a heavily successful 2022, Hit-Boy dropped King’s Disease III with Nas, the “One Mic One Gun” loosie teaming 21 Savage and Nas, led the Madden 23 soundtrack, produced for Beyonce on Renaissance, and more.

