Juelz Santana Announces New Album with DJ Drama for 2023

Juelz Santana is back with new music. Hitting Instagram, Santana revealed he is back with DJ Drama and will release a new project titled We In Motion at the top of the year.

“We In Motion… The Album…Top Of The Year…long Time Coming #ICFMF #BackOutSide,” Juelz wrote on Instagram.

DJ Drama is looking to carry over the energy from 2022 into 2023, already announcing a project with Pusha T.

