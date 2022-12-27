Kim Kardashian Says She Protects Her Children From Any Negative Conversations About Ye

Kim Kardashian is opening up on a variety of subjects with Angie Martinez. As a guest on Martinez’s IRL Podcast, Kardashian spoke about co-parenting with her ex-husband, Ye, amidst rolling headlines about his numerous controversies.

“I’ve managed to…I’m holding on by a thread,” Kardashian said. “I know I’m so close to that not happening, but while it’s still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can.”

Kardashian stated she keeps the talk of the outside world, in regards to Ye, away from her children. She also puts aside personal issues the two have to meet her children’s needs.

“If we’re riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we’re going through, no matter what is happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing’s wrong,” Kardashian said.

She added, “As soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”