A deadly blizzard has swept through North America causing widespread devastation. The death toll in Buffalo alone has risen to 28, with thousands still in need of power. While snowfall is expected to halt Tuesday, an indication of warmer weather, the country is grappling with the after effects. Across the United States, there have been 62 reported deaths caused by weather related incidents. Record snowfall clings to roads, blocking access for rescue operations.

Despite a driving ban in Buffalo, civilians are out and about hindering the efforts of first responders. Mayor Byron Brown said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” that the storm was “probably worse than anything that this city has seen in over 50 years.” Over 100 military police have been called in to assist with traffic maintenance.

The monster snowstorm has especially targeted Erie County, New York, which accounted for almost half the death toll at 33, including the deaths in Buffalo. Looting has disrupted parts of the city during this emergency. In regard to this criminal activity, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gragmalia said, “This isn’t people stealing food and medicine and diapers,” he said. “They’re destroying stores. They’re stealing televisions, couches, whatever else they can get their hands on. They’re opportunists.”

Advertisement

Currently, over 4,000 people in the area remain without power after the storm and emergency personnel are searching for survivors in vehicles- sometimes finding bodies in cars and snow banks. The storm has forced the cancellation of thousands of flights- up to 4,700 on Tuesday morning alone. Several passengers have been left stranded at airports across the country. On Monday, US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration allowing federal support for New York State. Looking forward, parts of western New York could record as much as 8 more inches of snow.