Shoes Worn by LeBron James in First High School State Title Game to Sell for Over $200K

Sports memorabilia is continuing to pull in big price tags. A pair of Jordans worn by LeBron James during his high school years are going up for auction.

The shoes worn by King James during his first high school championship game are Jumpman Swift 6s. In those shoes, LeBron won his first state title, leading the St. Vincent-St. Mary basketball team to a championship as a freshman. The shoes are expected to sell for over $200,000.

The sneakers were a gift to LeBron by his stepfather Eddie Jackson in 2000. After the game, Bron signed the shoes, where he dropped 25 points and nine boards. LeBron wrote on the shoes his number 23 and “1999-2000 State Champs.”

You can see the sneakers, courtesy of Heritage Auctions, here.