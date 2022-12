After dominating the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve, the Cincinnati Bengals’ team plane was forced to make an emergency landing after engine failure.

The Bengals departed a Rhode Island airport after the game, and 71 minutes after takeoff, an engine on the Delta airlines plane failed, leading to an emergency landing in New York City.

According to TMZ, the team received a new plane at JFK airport and would return to Cincinatti safely around midnight.

