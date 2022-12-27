Nathaniel Hackett won’t even get to finish his first year as Denver Broncos head coach. After an embarrassing 51-14 Christmas Day loss, the Broncos have fired their first-year head coach.

The Walton-Penner Group announced the decision on Monday (Dec. 26) morning.

“Following extensive conversations with [general manager] George [Paton] and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos,” Penner said in a statement. “This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach.

“Moving forward, we will carefully evaluate every aspect of our football operations and make whatever changes are necessary to restore this franchise’s winning tradition.”

Jerry Rosburg will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Hackett departs with a record of 4-11.