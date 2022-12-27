SZA is running it back on top of the Billboard charts. After a dominant week one, dropping 315,000 album equivalent units sold, SZA returns for another 180,000 units in week two.
Streaming units of the SOS album were 179,000, powered by 236.52 million on-demand streams.
Last week, SZA has 20 songs from the album debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Dec. 24), including two in the top 10.
SZA makes her third Billboard 200 appearance, following her debut LP, Ctrl, which peaked at No. 3 in 2017, and EP Z, which peaked at No. 39 in 2014.
In the top 10 is “Kill Bill” at No. 3 and “Nobody Gets Me” at No. 10.
Fans may want to catch SZA on her next tour. The songstress revealed once she wraps up work for S.O.S., she will take a lengthy break.
Speaking in a cover story with Consequence, SZA reveals that she is looking to take a break after the S.O.S. run is over. “I’m gonna disappear, definitely, for as long as I can,” SZA stated. “I need to shoot as many videos as I can, so I can disappear for longer.”
Grammy-nominated best new artist Omar Apollo will support the S.O.S. North American Arena tour.
Tickets are on sale at szasos.com.
Also, SZA gave an update on speaking to Drake.