On Friday of last week, Tory Lanez was found guilty of all three charges stemming from his 2020 Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident. Following his verdict, reactions were split with many rejoicing that he was found guilty, and others believing that “the powers that be” had something to do with the guilty verdict and that he was indeed innocent. Fans even took it a step further and even started a petition to appeal the court’s decision.

The petition was created just hours after the verdict was announced. The petition received over 24,000 signatures the day it was created. At the time this article was written the petition reached over 35,000 signatures out of the 50,000 needed.

Sheesh, people really ain’t tryna believe Superior Court of Cal./Meg. A petition to appeal the Tory Lanez verdict has already reached 17.9K signatures



What’s y’all thoughts on this? pic.twitter.com/i48m5NKCsg — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) December 26, 2022

Lanez was found guilty on the three counts he was charged with in relation to the 2020 assault of Megan Thee Stallion which left the rap star with bullet fragments in her feet. Lanez’s charges included: assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence while discharging his firearm. After the verdict was announced, Tory was sent to jail where he awaits his sentencing date in January 27, 2023. Tory faces a maximum of 22 years in prison.

