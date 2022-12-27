West Coast rap legends Snoop Dogg, Too Short, E-40, and Ice Cube have formed a millennial supergroup called Mount Westmore and have done several promotional runs to advertise their new project. Talib Kweli’s People’s Party podcast hosted the four man crew, speaking openly about the keys to the longevity pf their careers. Ice Cube spoke openly about meeting a young, hungry emcee by the name of Tupac Shakur when he was still a roadie for Digital Underground.

Cube stated that ‘Pac insisted that he wanted to make music reflective of the music by Cube and N.W.A., saying, “He would always tell me like, you know, ‘This Digital s**t is cool, man, but I want to do records like y’all.’” He went on saying, “‘Cause where I live at, s**t is f**ked up. You know what I’m saying? I want to talk about how the s**t is.’”