A Missouri woman is in hot water after she took the law into her own hands when she fatally shot her carjacker.

Police say Demesha Coleman, 35, and an unidentified man, tracked down her stolen Hyundai Tucson at a St. Louis gas station on Wednesday night. She approached the vehicle, opened the car door and fatally shot the alleged carjacker 19-year-old Darius Jackson.

During the mele, two innocent bystanders were also shot. One of them, Joseph Farrar, 49, died at the scene.When officers arrived, they found Jackson lying next to the Tucson and Farrar lying next to one of the gas pumps. Both had been shot in the torso. A third man was found on the far side of the gas station with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Farrar’s grieving sister told 5 On Your Side her brother was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Michelle Jackson said Farrar went out to get medicine for his 11-year-old son, Joseph Farrar Jr., who had been diagnosed with the flu. The grocery store was closed, so he went to the gas station hoping to find flu medicine there and to fill up his tank.

“My brother is dead because of somebody else’s mess,” said Jackson.

Farrar’s sister said she isn’t mad at Coleman.

“I wish I wish that she would have contacted the authorities, but I understand,” Jackson said. “I will be more mad with the guys that stole her car to put her in this situation because we’re all just one decision away from something like that, making the wrong choice. Because when things happen, we don’t always think, it’s just a reaction. And so I’m not mad with her.”

Coleman was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

Judge Craig Higgins ordered her held without bail. She faces life in prison if convicted.