A recent episode of Hip Hop Homicides might land 50 Cent in hot water. The episode explores the murder of FBG Duck who was killed in his hometown of Chicago in August of 2020.

The episode featured the names of people who were allegedly linked to the murder including OTF rapper Memo600. Memo apparently saw the episode and took to Twitter to call out 50 Cent and threatened to sue him for attaching him to the murder, despite not being arrested.

“@50Cent I’M SUING YOU FOR DEFAMATION OF CHARACTER,” he wrote. “I DONT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH THAT SOMEBODY BETTER EXPLAIN SOMETHING U PAID THE WRONG INVESTIGATORS DONT PUT ME IN NO MURDERS FAM CHASING CLOUT!!”

Hip Hop Homicides is the latest show to be produced by 50 Cent, and Van Lathan serves as the host of the show. The show explores the epidemic of violence in the hip-hop community, and how different factors ultimately led to the rise in violence and death in the hip-hop community.

The suspects in the murder of FBG Duck were arrested in October 2021. A trial date has been set for October 2, 2023.