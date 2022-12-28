According to several confirmed reports, Bob Marley’s grandson, singer Jo Mersa Marley, has died at t he age of 31. While details of his death are currently unknown, it is confirmed he was found unresponsive in his vehicle and passed away from asthma-related conditions on Tuesday.

Jo Mersa, the son of Stephen Marley, was a Grammy Award winning artist, with a career working alongside the likes of Pitbull and the Fugees. Jo Mersa jumpstarted his music career with his debut EP Comfortable (2014) followed up by his most recent output Eternal (2021).