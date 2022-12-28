Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram.

The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.

The hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family, born in October, via Twitter and mentioned his family. His other five children are Justin Dior, 28, King, 24, Chance Combs, 16, and his 15-year-old twins: D’Lila Star and Jessie James and son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, who he adopted with Kim Porter.

Advertisement

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl, Love Sean Combs to the world,” wrote Combs. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”