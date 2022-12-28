Superstar boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested in Parkland, Florida, on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm.

According to ESPN, Davis is currently held in Broward County’s Main Jail Bureau in Fort Lauderdale, awaiting a Wednesday morning hearing. He currently does not have a bond.

Davis is set to box against Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 in Washington D.C., a lead-up to a super fight with Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas on April 25.

Advertisement

According to court records, Davis is also scheduled to appear in Baltimore Circuit Court on Feb. 16 for his alleged involvement in an unrelated hit-and-run incident in November 2020.