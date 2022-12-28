NBA Youngboy has stepped into the lane of talk radio with his new, Never Broke Again Radio show on Amazon. During last week’s episode, The “Kacey Talk” rapper listed his top 5 favorite rappers.

“My top five rappers I’ll say, Yeat, I’ll say [Young] Thug, I’ll say French Montana…Glizzy, I will say Shy Glizzy, yeah, the last one Soulja Slim,” said NBA Youngboy.

The Louisiana rapper has collaborated with three of the five rappers on his list. Back in 2020, Youngboy and French linked up for “So Real” from his CB5mixtape. Shy Glizzy appeared on YB’s 3800 Degreez mixtape on the track “Hard.” He worked with Yeat recently on the “I Don’t Text Back” from Youngboy’s Hey Ma’ I Got A Family album. He has yet to collaborate with Young Thug or his fellow New Orleans native Soulja Slim. From YB’s track record, it is only a matter of time before the latter collab comes to fruition.

Advertisement

As you can see, NBA Youngboy has no problem giving credit to his fellow rap peers. His new Amazon radio show launched earlier this month shows off his versatility.