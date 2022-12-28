Despite recently performing with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, rapper Theophilus London is nowhere to be found- and he has now officially been declared a missing person.

London’s family officially reported him missing this week, filing an official police report with the LAPD. The family alleges they have not seen or spoken with the 35-year-old artist since July. (His last Instagram post was from July 11.)

London hails from Trinidad and Tobago and has worked with Kanye West, Travis Scott, Azealia Banks, Tame Impala, and many more. He has also performed at many international and North American music festivals, drawing praise from music critics in multiple genres.

According to TMZ, London’s father said, “Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

The rapper’s family has urged the public to contact the LAPD if they have information about his whereabouts or well-being. They can also reach out to London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, on Instagram at @iamdjkellz.

In 2011, London released his debut album, Timez Are Weird These Days. It was followed up by Vibes (with Kanye West serving as executive producer) in 2014 and Bebey in 2020.