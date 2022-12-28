Ed Reed is heading into the HBCU college football coaching chair. Reed, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl player, will be the next coach of Bethune-Cookman.

Reed follows Deion Sanders and Eddie George in the head coaching ranks at HBCUs. Sanders recently wrapped a stint with Jackson State, and George is the current coach at Tennessee State. Reed is headed to Bethune Cookman after serving as a senior football adviser for the University of Miami.

Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its 16th head football coach.



More information will be forthcoming.#𝙇𝙚𝙩𝙨𝙂𝙤 | #𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙨 | #𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙮𝙏𝙤𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 — Bethune-Cookman Athletics (@BCUAthletics) December 27, 2022

“We are excited to hear that Ed has been named the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman,” Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said to ESPN. “Ed is one of the best to ever wear a Miami Hurricanes uniform and he has served as a great mentor to our student-athletes the past three years. He will do a tremendous job leading the Wildcats program and the entire Miami family wishes him all the best.”

