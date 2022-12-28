Luka Doncic is HIM. The Dallas Mavericks superstar achieved a triple-double that no one in league history has ever achieved. He scored 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists in an insane comeback victory over the New York Knicks.

Doncic’s performance came with an intentionally missed free throw, which he rebounded and put back in to take the game to OT, which he thought was the game-winner. “Then I see it’s tied. I was like, ‘Oof.’ I didn’t know what to do,” Doncic said to ESPN.

@luka7doncic Im sending u a GOAT to yo farm my boy .. 60.. great team W #MFFL pic.twitter.com/NrSbqlm5FY — 35 (@Chriswood_5) December 28, 2022

The performance topped Dirk Nowitzki’s franchise scoring record while setting a new career high for Doncic in rebounds.

Doncic shot 21 of 31 from the field and 16 of 22 from the foul line. He scored 38 points after halftime to help the Mavericks overcome a 12-point hole.

