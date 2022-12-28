While Vedo has his eyes set on the release of his new project, Mood Swings, he reflects on how he positioned himself for one of the biggest cultural phenomenons of 2022.

Since his introduction to the world on Season 4 of “The Voice,” the Grammy-nominated crooner has captivated R&B fans with his vocal ability and songwriting. This year was no different. He penned Chris Brown’s lead single, “WE (Warm Embrace),” for his 10th studio album, which he wrote three years ago.

“I originally wrote it for Usher,” says Vedo. “I sent it to Breezy. He loved it and he cut it three years ago. There were many times I was close to dropping the record on my own, but you can’t be selfish to the other creatives involved.”

His decision proved the right one as the song helped Chris Brown surpass Elvis Presley for the eighth most Hot 100 entries as one of five from the album to land on the Hot 100. In addition, Vedo received his first Grammy nomination for his work on the project.

He could not have predicted the viral moment that was forthcoming after the release of Breezy.

Ironically, Usher’s Tiny Desk Concert succeeded in several comedic moments from R&B singers that sent Black Twitter into a frenzy. Between VERZUZ and the BET Awards, R&B did not have the best week on display.

Usher, Vedo, and Eric Bellinger proved to be the perfect segue to the week that preceded it. The trio, along with a great band, flawlessly glided through Usher’s classic catalog, where he opened the floor for both Bellinger and Vedo to shine.

According to Vedo, the “My Way” singer initially called him and Bellinger to share the stage with him at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival, where they could perform their songs as well.

“Last minute he tells us, ‘by the way, we’re gonna do Tiny Desk,'” says Vedo. “We’re rehearsing, but now it’s time to adapt. When I say adapt, it’s going from being a lead sold artist to a supporting artist, but still having the same impact if you were front and center.”

Vedo attests the massive success of Tiny Desk to his preparation and gives the utmost gratitude to Usher and Eric Bellinger.

Now Vedo is gearing up to release his next project, Mood Swings, following his debut performance at the Soul Train Awards last month. He performed the album’s lead single, “Forever,” as well.

The 13-track project will drop on Jan. 13 and feature cameos from Chris Brown and Tink.