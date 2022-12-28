South Florida rap star Kodak Black weighed in on the Tory Lanez guilty verdict, in which he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s home. Black objected the judge’s decision to convicted Lanez of shooting Megan and expressed it on IG Live for fans and critics of both rappers to judge.

Kodak addressed the verdict, saying, “This sh*t ain’t right, homie. For real, bro. And Tory Lanez a good n***a, bro… This sh*t f**king with my Christmas Eve. Everybody sh*t ain’t for me to speak on, but it’s like n****s ain’t finna talk about that. N****s finna act like this sh*t ain’t never happen. I don’t know, I wasn’t in the courtroom. But at the same time, if it is some f**ked up sh*t going on, n****s ain’t gonna wanna say nothing because of the politics bullsh*t. And all of this Jay-Z sh*t, but I don’t like that sh*t nan bit.”