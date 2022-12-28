Wendy Williams Is ‘Happy To Be Here’ in New Holiday Video Message

Wendy Williams has a message for fans this Holiday season. With her new podcast, The Wendy Experience, loading, Williams shared a special message about her health condition.

“Hey! Happy holidays! ‘Tis the season for the winter,” Williams said. “I’m just happy to be here and to be, well, happy to be here.”

In August, Wendy Williams revealed herself to be a married woman. According to Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee, Williams disclosed that she is married to a man named Henry. Henry is reportedly a former NYPD officer.

In her conversation with Lee, Wendy didn’t reveal any additional details about her marriage but gave financial updates. Wendy reportedly no longer has access to her American Express card, but Will Selby, a good friend of hers, has been assisting her with keeping access to one of her accounts.