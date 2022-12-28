Whoopi Goldberg has issued another apology for stating the Holocaust was “not about race.”

A representative for Goldberg reached out to The New York Post after stating the same Holocaust slur she first said in February. The first time Goldberg was suspended from The View. This time, Goldberg said the slur in a conversation with the Sunday Times of London.

“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,’” Goldberg said.

The complete statement is below.