According to several confirmed reports, the seventh alleged member in Young Thug and YSL’s upcoming RICO trial has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that will allow him to serve his sentence without active prison time.

13-year-old Antonio Sledge entered a negotiated plea on Wednesday and admitted to committing crimes and being a member of the alleged street gang Young Slime Life.

Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love detailed the crimes committed by Sledge as an alleged member of YSL, saying, “Defendant has been a member and/or associate of YSL since 2012…While associated with YSL and to support and express loyalty to YSL, defendant and co-defendant Garlington and Zachary appeared in a video with another person where defendant brandished a weapon used in a drive-by shooting.”

Sledge plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In his negotiated plea, prosecutors recommended that Sledge serve 15 years on probation.

Sledge is the seventh member of the collective to take a plea deal, including Gunna, Young Thug’s brother Quantavious Grier, Winnie Lee (aka Slimelife Shawty), Martinez Arnold (aka Duke), Antonio Sumlin (aka Obama) and Walter Murphy.

With 21 co-defendants left to face trial, the YSL collective is set to begin jury selection on January 4.