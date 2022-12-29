Bill Cosby is ready to make a comeback. The convicted comedian spoke on WGH Talk with Scott Spears and stated that he is eying a tour for 2023.

Cosby was released in 2021 after spending nearly three years in prison for criminal sexual assault. He is now looking to reconnect with his audience.

“There’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it,” Cosby said.

Advertisement

Cosby’s representative confirmed the tour to Variety, citing he is “looking at spring/summer to start touring.”

This development comes after a new sexual assault lawsuit was filed against NBC and Bill Cosby at the top of this month.