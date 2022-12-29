The man who attempted to kill David Ortiz during a visit to his home nation of the Dominican Republic was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

If you need a refresher, Ortiz was in the D.R. in 2019, hanging with friends in a bar. A man, now 27-year-old Rofli Ferreras Cruz, approached the Red Sox star and shot him. The bullet caused injuries to Ortiz’s liver and intestines, but he recovered fully.

Also spending time behind bars for the crime is 28-year-old Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, who is believed to have ordered the assassination attempt. Mota received 20 years in prison.

According to TMZ, eight others were sentenced for their various roles in the shooting. The leading man behind the attack, Víctor Hugo Gómez Vásquez, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Ortiz was not the intended target of the attack, confirmed Cruz. Authorities believe it was a drug informant named Sixto David Fernandez.