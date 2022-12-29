Drake Calls Cap on Woman Who States He Flew Her Out and Then Kicked Her Out

Drake is calling cap. A woman hit TikTok and claimed The Boy slid in her DM’s and offered to fly her out to Canada for a good time. After the video made the rounds online, Drake hit the timeline to let people know the real, and it wasn’t her story.

On his Instagram story, Drake wrote, “Never met. Never spoke. Never flew. I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given shit is sad out here.”

Drake denies accusations that he flew a woman out and then kicked her out‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/nvYOicHY6r — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 29, 2022

Lady tells that Drake Allegedly Flew Her Out to Smash and have a baby but Then Kicked her Out for Recording Him😳 pic.twitter.com/nH7IbAaC1q — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 28, 2022

In better Drake news, he has confirmed that he will be on the road. Speaking in an interview with gambling site Stake, The Boy confirmed that he will be hitting the road, stating its the most exciting thing about the forthcoming year.

“Tour. I can’t wait,” Drake said. “You know, it’s so unfortunate. The other day I was rehearsing a bunch of days and one of the shows got pushed back. But yeah, man, I’m just looking forward to going. It’s like one thing to make the music but to see it is the most gratifying feeling.”

Drake tour 2023 pic.twitter.com/R6EtXM7LTI — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) December 17, 2022

In the past year, Drake released Her Loss with 21 Savage and Honestly, Nevermind. Before that, he dropped off the Certified Lover Boy album. None of the three efforts have received a proper tour. That will change next year. Are you pulling up to see Drake when he hits your town?