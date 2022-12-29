On Christmas Eve, 3x Grammy-nominated, Diamond-certified recording artist, humanitarian, and entrepreneur French Montana was joined by Kodak Black in distributing thousands of free toys to families in South Florida in collaboration with the Jimeno-Broomfield Foundation, Phuse Cream, SouthPromo.com, and RPM Rental Club. Furthermore, there were free events and activations such as free food, pastries, face painting, a 360-booth, and the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus. DJ Lucky C and Cox Media Group’s 99 Jamz supplied the event’s music.


French Montana is preparing to release his sixth chapter of the legendary Coke Boys mixtape series, CB6: Money Heist Edition, via Coke Boy Records on January 6, 2023. Montana has been a part of the mixtape age since 2010, with his Coke Boys series serving as a showcase for friends, members of Coke Boys Records, and industry luminaries.

