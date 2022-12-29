Gervonta Davis allegedly hit a woman on the right side of her head with a “closed hand type slap.” According to a Broward County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by ESPN, the boxing legend hit a woman who doesn’t live with him, creating a small abrasion on the right side of her mouth.

Davis was arrested Tuesday in Parkland, FL, and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence causing bodily harm. He was released Wednesday afternoon after posting a $1,000 bail.

In the released audio of the 911 call, the woman can be heard saying, “He’s going to kill me,” while also alerting officers that she has a baby in the car.

Advertisement

Davis would hit Instagram with a statement, which has now been deleted.

“I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY CHILD MOTHER NOR MY F—ING DAUGHTER ARE YOU F—ING CRAZY!!” Davis wrote. “IM NOT A MONSTER I BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG. … THAT’S THE ONLY REASON I’M DOING THIS NOW! JUST TO CLEAR MY NAME!”

Gervonta Davis accuses his Babymama of putting 💩 on his toothbrushes pic.twitter.com/tUKGKN3HIV — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 29, 2022

911 Call From Gervonta Davis Most Recent Domestic Violence Arrest Has Been Released

"Please Help Me, He's Gonna Kill Me"💔📞 pic.twitter.com/OdgdvNKjOf — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 28, 2022

‼️ Statement from Gervonta Davis on Instagram today after he was arrested and jailed overnight, charged with battery causing bodily harm in an alleged domestic violence incident: "I never put my hands on my child's mother nor my f***ing daughter. I'm not a monster." pic.twitter.com/dciFK5Pvz4 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 28, 2022

Davis is set to box against Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 in Washington D.C., a lead-up to a super fight with Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas on April 25.

According to court records, Davis is also scheduled to appear in Baltimore Circuit Court on Feb. 16 for his alleged involvement in an unrelated hit-and-run incident in November 2020.