T.J. Holmes is ending his marriage with his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig. This development arrives weeks after the Good Morning America 3 (GMA3) host romance with cohost Amy Robach took over headlines.

Holmes is wrapping up the 12-year marriage, filing documents Wednesday in New York City.

Holmes and Wobach were involved in a romantic affair, which caused a stir due to their marriage. The two confirmed the relationship but stated they had split from their spouses.

Following the reveal, both hosts were taken off the air and now, according to TMZ, are undergoing a contract review to see if any policies were broken.

