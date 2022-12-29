Despite illegal seller operations around the city and across the state, Thursday morning marks the first legal sale of pot at Housing Works Cannabis Company in New York’s Greenwich Village. Housing works is a nonprofit that helps the HIV/AIDS community and also formerly incarcerated people. This new cannabis extension succeeds numerous other additions from thrift shops to bookstores.

On Tuesday morning, a press conference attended by the Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director, Chris Alexander, was held. Public sale begins at 4:20 p.m., a time well suited for cannabis consumption as it reflects the April 20th holiday. The involvement of nonprofit organizations in the distribution of weed and local farmers in production, aims to make the industry as equitable as possible.

In 2012, Washington and Colorado became the first states to legalize cannabis for recreational use, which quickly set the precedent. On March 31, 2021 Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law the New York State Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (“MRTA”) which legalized recreational use of marijuana for adults over the age of 21. The bulk of the cannabis industry is still in the black market, bringing in more than $100 billion each year. By 2026, BDSA predicts the legal U.S. cannabis market will reach $42 billion in annual sales (bigger than Craft beer).

So far, the New York State Cannabis Control Board has approved 36 additional Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. In the coming months, the state is expected to issue 139 more. To promote the success of these new businesses, the state released guidance earlier this month to allow licensed vendors to deliver marijuana by bikes and scooters.

The grand opening of Housing Works Cannabis Company begins to heal the wounds caused by the mass incarceration of people due to marijuana-related convictions, especially men of color.

Before purchasing cannabis at these dispensaries it is important to come prepared. The guidelines include proof of age (21 and older), limitations on the amount of weed being bought, cash only, limited initial product offerings, prohibited travel across state lines with cannabis products, and long wait times.

The dispensary is located at 750 Broadway and future selling hours will be from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. All proceeds from dispensary sales go to their parent organization.