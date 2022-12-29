Daddy Yankee’s farewell tour was highly successful. The legendary star’s La Ultima Vuelta World Tour was the second-biggest tour by a Latin artist in history, grossing $198 million.

Daddy Yankee concluded his tour at Miami’s FTX Arena on Thursday (Dec. 22), bringing in $197.8 million and 1.9 million tickets sold over 83 shows.

The tour began in July at Denver Ball Arena, wrapping the first leg after 33 shows. According to Billboard, the U.S. and Canada dates earned $61.6 million for Yankee.

LEGENDADDY, Daddy Yankee’s farewell album, was also the World’s #1 Latin Album. LEGENDADDY debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums List, marking his fifth straight #1 debut on the chart. In addition, it debuted at #8 on the Billboard Top 200, reaching his greatest rank on the chart to date and his first Top 10 since 2007’s El Cartel: The Big Boss. It has also climbed to the top of the Spotify Weekly Top Albums Global Chart, with over 326 million global streams.

In just three days, Daddy Yankee’s farewell album, LEGENDADDY, racked up over 175 million cumulative streams. It’s also took over Spotify globally, reaching #1 on the Global Album Chart, and he’s had the largest streaming day of his career on Spotify, with 35.7 million streams—nearly double his previous career-high.

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and concert tour,” said Daddy Yankee ahead of the tour. “I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, my album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me in one single album.”

